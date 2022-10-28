Business

Assets worth N16.63trn registered on National Collateral Registry

Assets worth N16.63tri l l ion have been collatarised on the National Collateral Registry (NCR) portal since its establishment in 2017, the Registrar of the NCR, Mr. Bulus Musa, has said. He stated this in a chat with journalists on the sidelines of the stakeholders sensitisation (town hall meeting) on the use of Secured Transactions in Moveable Assets (STMA) held in Lagos yesterday. The town hall meeting was organised by the Development Finance Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in collaboration with the NCR and the Propoor Growth and promotion of employment in Nigeria programme of Deutsche Gesellschalt for Internationale Zisammenarbeit (GIZ-SEDIN).

According to Musa, about 752,000 individuals/MSMEs have registered movable as-sets to obtain loans from financial institutions since the inception of the NCR, which he noted, was set up to promote the acceptance of movable asset as collaterals for loans and contribute to economic growth and development of the country.

He said: “The NCR is an initiative of Governor of the CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele and the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The Governor is catalysing the economy and the growth of the Micro Small and Medium scale Enterprises.” Musa explained that the Registry was seeking to deepen credit delivery to MSMEs through enhanced acceptability of movable assets – equipment, machinery, vehicles, Keke – NAPEP, crops, livestock, account receivables, inventories, and jewelry – as collateral for loans by financial institutions.

He said: “You just need to go to your bank, tell your bank that you want a loan that you don’t have landed property for collateral but you have a mo- tor cycle, or a vehicle, or even my jewelry or account receivable from a reputable company. Discuss with them, you will register all those assets on the National Collateral Registry. And when they are registered, it gives that bank a priority over these assets and they give your credit. They give you the amount you need.”

In her speech at the event, the Local Economic Development and Value Chain Advisor, GIZ-SEDIN, Lagos, Toyin Craig-Adeniran, stated that part of the part of the organisation’s mandate is to support MSMEs. She noted that although so many businesses are emerging these days, with people becoming entrepreneurs and having ideas, access to finance remained a major challenge for such people. She said that it was as part of efforts to address this that the event was organised, adding that it would help to bolster MSMEs-the drivers of economic growth- to expand and create jobs, promote equity and inclusive income distribution.

 

