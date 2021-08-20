Business

ASSIBIFI laments continued casualisation in financial sector

Association of Senior Staff of Banks Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBFI) has again lamented the continual use of casual workers by financial institution in the country, saying they are being exploited by banks and insurance companies. In an interactive session with journalists in Lagos, the President of ASSBIFI, Comrade Oyinkansola Olasanoye, said as much as 80 per cent of workers in banks were on contract, employed by third party and not directly by the banks. She said the contract staff were being exploited by the banks, as they have lower salary, benefits and compensation than the permanent staff, adding that the diginity of labour is nothing to write about.

The labour leader said it was not unsual to see some of the contract staff who have been in the banking sector for 10 years still remain casuals as their contact, after two years, are not renewed. She, however, said this would soon be over, as ASSIBIFI has submitted a proposal and recommendations to the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment to address all the anomalies, which will soon be resolved.

Speaking on the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria to stop sales of forex to Bureau de Change operators, she described it as a welcome development that will have positive effects on the value of naira and help in addressing frequent fluctuation. She said the Central Bank of Nigeria should have the political will to monitor and implement the policy, if it is to succeed. Olasanoye said the Central Bank of Nigeria should do everything possible to see that it does not lead to scarcity of forex as some people will want the policy to fail. On fraud in banks, Olasanoye said due to advanced digital system, many people, aside from bank staff, could defraud people of their money.

She frowned at those involved in fraud as she said the association would never support them, saying that those who have flair for crime in the banking system should stop in their own interest. Speaking on COVID-19 as it affects the banking sector, she said about 15 staff lost their lives, while 7,800 who also contacted the disease have recovered. She said though there was an agreement with the employers that no staff must be retrenched as a result of COVID-19, some of the employees were sacked by their employers, hiding under the ‘garment’ of low productivity. She pledged that the association would continue to work for the welfare and interest of members and the growth of the financial sector.

