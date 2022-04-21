Metro & Crime

Assistant Police Commissioner slumps, dies in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

An Assistant Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Idowu Asufi of the Bayelsa State Police Command was reported to have collapsed and died at the command’s headquarters, Yenagoa, on Tuesday afternoon after an undisclosed ailment. The deceased ACP, an indigene of Ekwani community in Delta State, was believed to be in his late 50s and was in charge of Administration in the State Police Command.

A personnel attached to the Operation Puff Adder disclosed to a correspondent, “It was shocking. Many of us saw him come into the headquarters smiling and exchanging pleasantries with everyone including the rank and file. But we were shocked when an alarm was raised that he collapsed and was dying. They had to rush him to the Federal Medical Centre where he died.” The spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the death of ACP Asufi and said it was a sad day for the command. Late Assistant Commissioner of Police, Administration, Emmanuel Idowu Asufi also served as chief security officer to the Bayelsa Government House and Commander of the State Security Outfit, Door Akpor.

 



