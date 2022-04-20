Metro & Crime

Assistant Police Commissioner slumps, dies in Bayelsa

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Idowu Asufi of Bayelsa State Police command was reported to have collapsed and died at the command’s headquarters Yenagoa.

Asufi was said to have collapsed and died at the Police headquarters on Tuesday afternoon after an undisclosed  disease.

The deceased Asufi, was an indigene of Ekwani community in Delta State and was  believed to be in his late 50s. He was in charge of Administration in the State Police Command.

A personal attachee to the Operation Puff Adder: “It was shocking. Many of us saw him  come into the headquarters smiling and exchanging pleasantries with everyone including the rank and file. But we were shocked when an alarm was raised that he collapse and was dying. They had to rush him to the Federal Medical Centre where he died.”

The spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the demise of AC Asufi and said it was a sad day for the command.

The late Assistant Commissioner of Police (Administration), also served as Chief Security Officer to the Bayelsa Government House and Commander of the state’s security outfit, Door Akpor.

 

