Association of palm tree planters move to transform Nigeria’s economy in 2021

The Association of Palm Tree Planters of Nigeria (APPON) on Thursday said it has intensified efforts to transform Nigeria’s economy and save as many persons from poverty through palm tree business come the first quarter of 2021.
Apostle Emmanuel Obioma, President and Founder of APPON, said this in Aba during the inauguration of Abia State Chapter of the association.
Obioma said that it is regrettable that many Nigerians are in poverty, looking for jobs that do not exist when there is an untapped line of business that is capable making millionaires out of many jobless Nigerians.
He said that the palm tree, which has over 18 by-products that are needed by many manufacturing industries, has been abandoned because of the level of ignorance in the land.
Obioma recalled how Dr. Michael Okpara, Premier of Old Eastern Nigeria was able to build a viable and a competitive economy using just palm trees and its by-products.

