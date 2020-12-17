News

Association of palm tree planters move to transform Nigeria’s economy in 2021

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

The Association of Palm Tree Planters of Nigeria (APPON) on Thursday said it has intensified efforts to transform Nigeria’s economy and save as many persons from poverty through palm tree business come the first quarter of 2021.
Apostle Emmanuel Obioma, President and Founder of APPON, said this in Aba during the inauguration of Abia State Chapter of the association. 
Obioma said that it is regrettable that many Nigerians are in poverty, looking for jobs that do not exist when there is an untapped line of business that is capable making millionaires out of many jobless Nigerians.
He said that the palm tree, which has over 18 by-products that are needed by many manufacturing industries, has been abandoned because of the level of ignorance in the land. 
Obioma recalled how Dr. Michael Okpara, Premier of Old Eastern Nigeria was able to build a viable and a competitive economy using just palm trees and its by-products.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Aspirin can boost progression of advanced cancer

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Scientists from the United States (US) and Australia, said initiating aspirin in older adults with advanced cancer could increase their risk of disease progression and early death. The study is published in the ‘Journal of the National Cancer Institute’. Compelling evidence from clinical trials that included predominantly middle-aged adults demonstrated that aspirin may reduce the […]
News

24 deaths in 72 hours as NCDC confirms 649 new COVID-19 infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twenty-four deaths as a result of COVID-19 complications have been confirmed within the past 72 hours in Nigeria. According to the latest figures announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night, 649 new infections were confirmed in 21 states and the federal capital territory (FCT), while nine new deaths were […]
News

God needs Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Prophet tells Ugwuanyi

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

The Presiding Minister of the End of All Ministries (TEAM), Prophet Olisadelum Onuoha, has said God has specific need for the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium in Enugu State, for a three-day crusade to cleanse the world from coronavirus diseases and end the reign of queen of death.   The Prophet, however, regretted that all entreaties to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: