Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria Culinary summit 2021 set for May 31

Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria (APCN) has scheduled its 2021 annual culinary summit and general meeting for Abuja, spanning May 31 and June 2. The three days event, according to the President of the association, Chef Paulius Okon, is open to all its members and non – members, particularly aspiring chefs. The theme of this year’s session, which is the seventh edition, is: Enhancing sustainable tourism development through culinary expertise. Some of the activities slated for the summit include: Practical training and refresher courses, culinary challenges and competition as well as food forum conference. The venue of the event is The Arena Hotel, Abuja.
Related Articles
CORDIS-MARIA YOTAMARA UMEOKOLI: Committed to discovering, promoting Nigeria’s untapped tourist sites
Cordis – Maria Yotamara Umeokoli, is a tour operator and the founder and chief executive officer of Mardis Travels and Tours, a destination management company, she spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on her sojourn in the travel world and her commitment to conquer the world and leave behind a lasting legacy Background Cordis – Mara […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Marriott International appoints Satya Anand president of Europe, Middle East and Africa
Marriott International, Incorporation has named Satya Anand as the president of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a division within Marriott International that encompasses over 75 countries and territories. Anand was the company’s chief operations officer, Luxury and Southern Europe and Global Design for EMEA. He takes over from Liam Brown, who has been appointed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NTDC donates toilets, borehole, solar poles to Butura community in Plateau State
The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) has brought succour to the Butura community of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau of State through the construction and donation of toilets facilities, borehole and installation of solar poles. The Director General of NTDC, Folorunsho Coker, while commissioning the facilities during the recently held Nahwai Festival; a yearly […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)