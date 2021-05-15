Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria Culinary summit 2021 set for May 31

Travel & Tourism

Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria (APCN) has scheduled its 2021 annual culinary summit and general meeting for Abuja, spanning May 31 and June 2. The three days event, according to the President of the association, Chef Paulius Okon, is open to all its members and non – members, particularly aspiring chefs. The theme of this year’s session, which is the seventh edition, is: Enhancing sustainable tourism development through culinary expertise. Some of the activities slated for the summit include: Practical training and refresher courses, culinary challenges and competition as well as food forum conference. The venue of the event is The Arena Hotel, Abuja.

