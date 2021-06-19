Association of Professional Chefs of Nigeria calls for govt support

To advance the culinary profession and promote Nigeria food culture across the globe, Association of Professional Chefs of Nigeria (APCN) has called on Nigeria government at all levels to support the profession as government support is very vital to the development of the profession in Nigeria. This call was made by the President of the association, Chef Paulinus Okon, in his closing remark at the end of the Seventh National Culinary Summit of the association held recently at Agura Hotel, Abuja, with the theme: Enhancing sustainable tourism development through culinary expertise.

According to Okon, it is important that the government throws its weight behind the association in its quest to develop the profession and Nigeria food culture. He specifically requested for the sponsorship of its members by both the government corporate bodies in attending the forthcoming West African Food Festival scheduled for August and the World Chefs Congress in Abu Dhabi slated for 2022. The three days event had in attendance a number of chefs, aspiring chefs, foodies, hotel managers and other stakeholders as well as those from the food products and services sectors.

Also, participants from Liberia and South African were recorded. A number of activities were held, these included tourism classes with food presentations, summit and food and hardware exhibition while awards and certificates were presented to winners of some of the award rated events and participants at the event.

The Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Folorunsho Coker, was one of the notable guests at the event. While presenting awards and medals to some of the contestants in the various culinary competitions, which took place during the summit, he charged them to be focused and committed to their profession and the advancement of Nigeria food culture.

Like this: Like Loading...