Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria pledges support for Lagos tourism master plan

Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN) has pledged it support towards the implementation of the recently unveiled Lagos tourism master plan. This commitment was given during a visit to the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile – Yusuf, by the association, led by its national President, Hassan Abdullahi Zakari. Zakari commended the commissioner and her team for the various strides made especially for sustainable development and the launch of the tourism master plan, which he said is a huge leap for the state.

‘‘This is what we have been canvassing over the years with the Federal Government’s master plan without success. We are therefore happy that Lagos has taken the bold step as usual to set the tone and direction for others to follow. We call for immediate implementation of the two documents and pledge our support and cooperation,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the association has proposed the initiation of a tourism promotion policy to deliberately and sustainably promote domestic tourism in the state by incentivising government reward system towards tourism activities like offering all-inclusive holiday packages to domestic destination as incentives to civil servants. ‘‘Private sector can also be mandated or advised to do same to stimulate travel in aiding domestic tourism instead of offering rewards to travel outside.

Furthermore, a policy on school excursions can be initiated to build tourism ambassadors from tender ages in Lagos schools as a way of creating interest for tourism in children and youths for sustainability of the industry,’’ he added. ATPN’s South West Zonal Coordinator, Prince Adetunji Femi Fadina, reiterated the need to maintain the ongoing synergy between the ministry and practitioners of tourism for a harmonious industry in Lagos State. He stressed the need for the cultural assets to be given priority given their uniqueness to Lagos and the comparative advantage they present to the destination.

While the legal adviser of the association, Mrs. Abiola Ogunbiyi, stressed the need for the state to dominate the tourism space in West Africa, borrowing strategies from countries like China, and Singapore by investing in strategic assets as contained in the master plan. Akinbile-Yusuf who received the team alongside the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Solomon Sanu Bonu, expressed appreciation to APTN for the visit and support, while pledging the commitment of the government to creating enabling environment for tourism, arts and culture to continue to thrive in the state.

