ASSU, ATBU to DG NITDA: Clarify controversy over UTAS

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, has asked the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, to tell the truth about the on-going controversy over the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) in the country. Accordingly, the body said it would soon initiate the process of withdrawing the degree certificate awarded to Inuwa by the institution.

This was contained in a statement by ASUU ATBU branch signed by its Chairman, Ibrahim Inuwa and Secretary, Muhammad Muhammad Inti, at the end of a meeting of the executive yesterday in Bauchi. The statement reads in part; “The DG of NITDA is requested to retrace his steps to the path of truth and academic excellence for which the university, ATBU, had awarded him a degree, failure of which the union said it would be left with no option but to initiate the process of withdrawal of his degree certificate as an alumnus of ATBU, Bauchi.

“ASUU ATBU Bauchi is particularly sad that both the Minister of Communications, Isa Ali Pantami and DG, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, are products of our prestigious university, ATBU, known for its high standards in learning and discipline. “ C o n s e q u e n t l y, ASUU-ATBU reminds the DG NITDA that the test on UTAS is a scientific procedure, we therefore urge you to allow a high sense of professionalism and ethics by NITDA Technical Team prevails and not take instructions from above that can compromise the integrity of NITDA as an agency to certify home grown software technologies.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...