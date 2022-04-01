News

ASSU, ATBU to DG NITDA: Clarify controversy over UTAS

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, has asked the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, to tell the truth about the on-going controversy over the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) in the country. Accordingly, the body said it would soon initiate the process of withdrawing the degree certificate awarded to Inuwa by the institution.

This was contained in a statement by ASUU ATBU branch signed by its Chairman, Ibrahim Inuwa and Secretary, Muhammad Muhammad Inti, at the end of a meeting of the executive yesterday in Bauchi. The statement reads in part; “The DG of NITDA is requested to retrace his steps to the path of truth and academic excellence for which the university, ATBU, had awarded him a degree, failure of which the union said it would be left with no option but to initiate the process of withdrawal of his degree certificate as an alumnus of ATBU, Bauchi.

“ASUU ATBU Bauchi is particularly sad that both the Minister of Communications, Isa Ali Pantami and DG, NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, are products of our prestigious university, ATBU, known for its high standards in learning and discipline. “ C o n s e q u e n t l y, ASUU-ATBU reminds the DG NITDA that the test on UTAS is a scientific procedure, we therefore urge you to allow a high sense of professionalism and ethics by NITDA Technical Team prevails and not take instructions from above that can compromise the integrity of NITDA as an agency to certify home grown software technologies.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ekiti Primary: I won’t go to court or defect from APC –Bamidele

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District of Ekiti State and a governorship aspirant in the just concluded primary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Opeyemi Bamidele, has declared that he won’t be challenging victory of the party’s candidate, Hon. Biodun Oyebanji in the court for the sake of unity and cohesion in the party. […]
News Top Stories

NLC seeks rapid response teams in volatile states

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

…asks FG to take responsibility, rescue abducted students   The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Federal Government and security agencies to take responsibility and ensure every student abducted from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State, was rescued and reunited with their families.   NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, yesterday in […]
News

Obaseki emerges ED/CEO of Edo erosion, watershed mgt agency

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Dr Tom Obaseki, a Harvard University trained Environmentalist has emerged the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the newly created Edo State Flood, Erosion and Watershed Management Agency (ESFEWMA). Obaseki is currently the Project Coordinator of Edo State Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project, (NEWMAP), a World Bank assisted project responsible for flood […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica