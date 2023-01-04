ASUU kicks as FG withholds union’s November dues over audit report

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is not having the best of times, following the Federal Government’s failure to remit the check off dues deducted from lecturers November 2022 salaries into the Union’s account.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun, government had taken the decision following ASUU’s failure to submit an audited report of monies remitted to the union for four consecutive years despite several letters requesting the union to do so.

He said: “Constitutionally, there is a provision of the Trade Union Act (Section 37, Subsection 1) that says every year ASUU must render an account of money remitted to the body. All ASUU members get a monthly deduction, which is usually given to ASUU every month to run their secretariat.

“They are also to submit an audited report of this money every year, but for four consecutive years, ASUU didn’t do that.

“The ministry wrote to ASUU, asking them why they haven’t submitted the audited report of monies collected for four years. ASUU got that letter and didn’t respond to it. They didn’t even write to acknowledge the receipt of the letter. A reminder letter was subsequently sent to ASUU, which was also ignored.”

