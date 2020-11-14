As’tele hangout: We’re poised to promote creativity, says Oyebisi

Since its debut, As’tele Hangout, project of Tantoloun Productions, that features excerpt of newly created works and sometimes full length pieces of dance, music, sound art, drama and spoken words, has continued to inspire young artistes and spawning new works.

The show brings together theatre enthusiasts, art aficionados, actors, dancers and other stakeholders in an atmosphere of creative excursion. At the end of each performance, the audience are given the opportunity of a sneak peek into the artists’ creative process, as well as share their views and ask questions.

For an artiste, choreographer, bassist, and the artistic director of Tantoloun Productions, Tosin Oyebisi, the centre is established to showcase integrity. He said the initiators were committed to creating an avenue for audience and fans of the arts to meet the artists, and create a platform for young and emerging artists to showcase their works. He said the next edition of As’tele Hangout will hold at Alliance Française /Mike Adenuga Centre, on November 22. He said: “Because of covid19 restrictions we’ll only be admitting 50 people. As you know, the hangout is a project of Tantoloun Productions that features excerpt of newly created works and sometimes full length pieces of dance, music, sound art, drama and spoken words etc. “During each edition, an icon shall be celebrated.

The celebrity shall be given an award of service and recognition, for his/her contribution to the dance industry in Nigeria. “Stakeholders, programmers, promoters, critics and enthusiasts shall be invited, and the event shall last for a maximum of two hours.

“We do this to: promote creative and original works; create an avenue for audience and fans of the arts to meet the artists; create a platform for young and emerging artists to showcase their works; bridge the gap between emerging artists and other stakeholders; create opportunities for these new works to be toured and developed, through supports and art residencies.”

