News Top Stories

Asthma inhaler can reduce COVID-19 by 90%

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

A new Oxford University study has found that common asthma inhaler could reduce COVID-19 by 90 per cent in severe COVID-19 symptoms. According to the findings from the phase 2 randomised study published on the MedRxiv Pre-Print Server, the effect of the inhaler is “equivalent to the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.” The trial was conducted in Britain. The study was supported by the NIHR Oxford Biomedical Research Centre (BRC).

The study led by researchers at Oxford University and Queensland University Medical in Australia, found that a commonly used asthma treatment appears to reduce the need for hospitalisations as well as recovery time for COVID-19 patients if given within seven days of symptoms appearing. Researchers also said the effect of the inhaler “is equivalent to the efficacy seen following the use of COVID-19 vaccines and greater than that reported in any treatments used in hospitalised and severe COVID-19 patients.” The British and Australian researchers said the clinical trial using a cheap asthma inhaler to prevent COVID-19 patients developing severe symptoms has produced “incredible” results. According to the study, patients in the trial were given simple steroid inhalers when they presented at the hospital with symptoms of the disease.

The findings from 146 people – of whom half took 800 micrograms of the medication twice a day and a half were on usual care – suggest that inhaled budesonide reduced the relative risk of requiring urgent care or hospitalisation by 90 per cent in the 28-day study period. Participants allocated the budesonide inhaler also had a quicker resolution of fever, symptoms, and fewer persistent symptoms after 28 days. Professor Mona Bafadhel of the University’s Nuffield Department of Medicine, who led the trial, said: ‘There have been important breakthroughs in hospitalised COVID-19 patients, but equally important is treating early disease to prevent clinical deterioration and the need for urgent care and hospitalisation, especially to the billions of people worldwide who have limited access to hospital care.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC to USA: Your democratic ethos diminishing

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The All Progressives Congress has condemned the United States of America recent election riot, stating that its democratic ethics was diminishing.   The party stated this yesterday in a statement signed by the Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Sen. John Akpan Udoedehe in Abuja.   In the statement, he said: “The […]
News

Lady disposes baby to reunite with ex-boyfriend

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A 20-year-old lady identified as Faith Alhassan has reportedly dumped her baby inside a well so she could reunite with her former boyfriend. The men of the Nigerian Police Force, Kaduna state command; have arrested a 20-year-old lady for killing her one-year-old daughter after she threw her inside a well. Kaduna State Police Command revealed […]
News

MultiChoice donates PPE to BJAN to halt COVID-19 spread

Posted on Author Our Reporters

MultiChoice Nigeria has donated dozens of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to members of Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN) during a courtesy visit to the association by the officials of the company in Ikeja, Lagos recently. Speaking at the presentation, Head, Corporate Affairs, MultiChoice Nigeria, Ms. Carole Oghuma said, “We are glad to do this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica