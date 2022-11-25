Sports

Aston Villa ready to break bank for Onuachu, Chukwueze

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

English Premier League side Aston Villa have stepped up their chase for two Nigerian forwards, Paul Onuavh and Samuel Chukwueze, with reports suggesting they are ready to break the bank for the Super Eagles players. French media outlet Jeunes Footeux has reported that new Villa boss Unai Emery plans to strengthen his attack with a top striker and Onuachu is his first choice.

This past summer, he was linked with another Premier League club, Wolves. The giant Super Eagles striker has scored 82 goals in 127 appearances for Belgian club Genk in the last three years. He is currently the leading scorer in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League with 14 goals in 15 appearances before the competition embarked on a World Cup break.

Onuachu’s contract is till 2024 and it is left to be seen whether table-topping Genk will let him go midway through the season as they aim to be champions of Belgium again. Genk now value him at 20 million euros. Will Genk let go their goals machine with the right offer from Villa? However, Football Insider also reported that Aston Villa have stepped up their chase for Chukwueze, who is now battling for regular first-team action at his La Liga club Villareal. A transfer in January can therefore not be ruled out. Chukwueze’s contract with Villarreal runs until the summer of 2024. The winger has a total of 29 goals in 178 games for the Spanish club.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Oscar Pistorius trial to start in S’Africa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

South African Olympic athlete, Oscar Pistorius, in prison for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, may soon meet her parents as part of the process leading to parole being considered, officials say. He is eligible for possible release after having served half his sentence. But he first has to take part in what is called “restorative […]
Sports

Lalong to lure Tiger Woods to Rayfield Golf Course 1913

Posted on Author Iro Okungbowa

Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, has promised to invite Tiger Woods to Nigeria next year to grace the celebration of Rayfield Golf Course 1913, which is the first golf course ever in Nigeria while the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, called for the use […]
Sports

Leicester cruise, Celtic crash out of Conference League

Posted on Author Reporter

  Leicester eased into the last 16 of the Europa Conference League with a 3-1 win over Danish side Randers as Celtic crashed out to Norwegian champions Bodo Glimt on Thursday. Already leading 4-1 from the first leg last week, Leicester were never in danger once Harvey Barnes opened the scoring after just two minutes. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica