Aston Villa ready to break bank for Onuachu, Chukwueze

English Premier League side Aston Villa have stepped up their chase for two Nigerian forwards, Paul Onuavh and Samuel Chukwueze, with reports suggesting they are ready to break the bank for the Super Eagles players. French media outlet Jeunes Footeux has reported that new Villa boss Unai Emery plans to strengthen his attack with a top striker and Onuachu is his first choice.

This past summer, he was linked with another Premier League club, Wolves. The giant Super Eagles striker has scored 82 goals in 127 appearances for Belgian club Genk in the last three years. He is currently the leading scorer in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League with 14 goals in 15 appearances before the competition embarked on a World Cup break.

Onuachu’s contract is till 2024 and it is left to be seen whether table-topping Genk will let him go midway through the season as they aim to be champions of Belgium again. Genk now value him at 20 million euros. Will Genk let go their goals machine with the right offer from Villa? However, Football Insider also reported that Aston Villa have stepped up their chase for Chukwueze, who is now battling for regular first-team action at his La Liga club Villareal. A transfer in January can therefore not be ruled out. Chukwueze’s contract with Villarreal runs until the summer of 2024. The winger has a total of 29 goals in 178 games for the Spanish club.

