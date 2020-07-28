Sports

Aston Villa sack Sporting Director, Jesus Garcia Pitarch

Aston Villa have sacked Sporting Director Jesus Garcia Pitarch, after criticism of the club’s recruitment strategy.
Pitarch left Villa Park on Monday, a day after the club ensured Premier League survival with a 1-1 draw at West Ham, reports Sky News.
As Sky Sports News reported on Monday, Dean Smith’s future as Villa manager is 100 per cent secure after leading his side to safety and he will have money for new players in this transfer window, but the club has already begun a review of the season, with recruitment especially under the spotlight.
Villa spent over £140 million last summer, with Pitarch at the forefront of player identification and appointment.
Some newspaper reports in the last month suggested Smith’s job was on the line, with Villa owners Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris unhappy that the club was in a relegation battle.
But Sky Sports News has been told Villa’s hierarchy was considering sticking with Smith, even if the club was immediately relegated back to the Championship.
Smith was responsible for the signing of Tyrone Mings and Tom Heaton, but it was Pitarch who was oversaw the deal for club-record signing Wesley, who cost £21m, as well as Matt Targett, Marvelous Nakamba and Mbwana Samatta.
Pitarch was also key to the transfer of Trezeguet, who scored three goals in the final few games to help keep Villa in the Premier League.
Rob Dorsett believes Aston Villa will not accept any deal under £60 million for captain Jack Grealish after they clinched survival on Sunday.
Villa are now looking to recruit a new sporting director, who will be tasked with recruitment as well as attempting to hold on to the club’s current star players – most notably, Jack Grealish.
Villa have no desire to sell Grealish – unless a big-money offer is made for the club’s captain and talisman.
Manchester United are among a number of clubs interested in the 24-year-old midfielder, but they have other transfer targets as well.

