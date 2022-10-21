Sports

Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Aston Villa have sacked Steven Gerrard as manager.

Following a poor run of form for the club, a 3-0 defeat against Fulham prompted the decision to remove the former England midfielder from his position, reports eurosport.co.uk.

Villa have won just two matches in the Premier League so far this season, and sit just above the relegation zone.

In a statement, the club said: “Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that Head Coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect.”

A club spokesman added: “We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”

After taking Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title for the first time in 10 years, Gerrard’s impressive start to his managerial career saw Villa move to appoint him in November 2021.

Having replaced Dean Smith, the hierarchy at Villa Park were hoping for an upturn in fortunes, but watched as the club finished last season in 14th place in England’s top tier – three positions lower than the previous campaign.

A 2-0 defeat at newly-promoted Bournemouth on the first day of the current season gave warning signs that a tricky campaign may be on the way.

Victory in their first home match against Everton settled some nerves, but only momentarily, as a three-match losing streak followed.

A draw at home to Manchester City restored some optimism, but failure to beat fellow strugglers Leeds and Nottingham Forest saw Gerrard’s position as manager come under growing scrutiny.

Defeat to Fulham was unthinkable if Gerrard was to stay in charge, so it was of little surprise to see the parties part ways after the defeat.

Speaking after the match, Gerrard said: “Football’s in my DNA and quitting’s certainly not so we’ll see what happens moving forward.

“The performance tonight was miles away from what I wanted, what I expected, what I stand for. I can feel the fans’ frustration. It was so far away from how we looked at the weekend. We’re in this situation and I’m in this situation to face the tough questions because the reality is, it’s not good enough for this club,” he added.

Even at only 1-0 down at the break, Gerrard was unimpressed, telling Prime Video: “I got in and among the players at half-time hoping for a reaction. The performance was nowhere near good enough. The first half shocked me after what we had seen.

“I’m in a position and will try to find the answers but I will not disrespect my players. We just did not turn up tonight – it’s very difficult to praise them after this performance.”

Failure to beat fellow strugglers Leeds and Nottingham Forest in recent weeks, matched with their latest defeat to Fulham, has led to some sections of the Villa faithful asking the club to sack Gerrard

Speaking about the stance of some supporters, Gerrard says: “It’s tough. I’m a man, I accept it, I feel their frustrations, I’m frustrated. It was a tough night for me personally.

“We will see what happens. I’m a fighter, I will never, ever quit anything whether it’s football or in life.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Minister congratulates Usman

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Encomium has continued to trail the exploits of Nigerian born pugilist, Kamarudeen Usman, for retaining his Ultimate fighting Championship belt against Jorge Masvidal over the weekend.   According to a statement by the Media office of Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, Usman’s win is not only inspiring, but a confirmation of the never […]
Sports

48th memorial: Onigbinde insists ‘Thunder’ Balogun is Nigeria’s greatest footballer

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Two- times chief coach of the Super Eagles, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde, has insisted that, the late Teslim ‘Thunder’ Balogun, remains the best footballer ever produced by Nigeria, as the Balogun family today July 30, 2020, remembers the soccer legend in his 48th year memorial, when he died in his sleep in 1972. The former FIFA […]
Sports

EPL: Late Vardy strike sinks battling Blades

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jamie Vardy scored a 90th-minute winner for Leicester to break Sheffield United hearts and leave them in a perilous position at the bottom of the Premier League table. The Blades looked set to secure only their second point of the season when Oli McBurnie scored his first of the campaign after Ayoze Perez had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica