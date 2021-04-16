AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine: 8,439 mild adverse events recorded in Nigeria – FG

…insists no deaths, blood clots recorded

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Out of over a million persons given the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria, 8,439 persons have suffered mild Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI), and 52 persons moderate to severe adverse events on receiving the jab, the Federal Government has revealed.

While the mild reactions include body pains and swelling, the moderate to severe adverse events presented were fever, vomiting, diarrhoea headaches, dizziness and allergic reactions.

The Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who made this known during a joint press briefing with the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday in Abuja, said Kaduna State recorded the highest rate of AEFI with 970 cases, followed by Cross River State with 859 cases, Yobe 541 cases, Kebbi 511 cases while Lagos recorded 448 cases of adverse events.

Shuaib, however, insisted that so far, there has been no case of death or blood clot recorded from the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination in the country, he maintained that the vaccination rollout in the country has been marked by safety, efficiency, best practices and speed.

Details later…

