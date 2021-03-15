Health

AstraZeneca finds no evidence of increased blood clot risk from vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

AstraZeneca Plc said on Sunday a review of safety data of people vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.
AstraZeneca’s review, which covered more than 17 million people vaccinated in the United Kingdom and European Union, comes after health authorities in some countries suspended the use of its vaccine over clotting issues, reports Reuters.
“A careful review of all available safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and UK with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country,” the company said.
Authorities in Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Iceland and the Netherlands have suspended the use of the vaccine over clotting issues, while Austria stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots last week while investigating a death from coagulation disorders.
“It is most regrettable that countries have stopped vaccination on such ‘precautionary’ grounds: it risks doing real harm to the goal of vaccinating enough people to slow the spread of the virus, and to end the pandemic,” Peter English, a retired British government consultant in communicable disease control, told Reuters.
European Medicines Agency has said there is no indication that the events were caused by the vaccination, a view that was echoed by the World Health Organisation on Friday.
The drugmaker said, 15 events of deep vein thrombosis and 22 events of pulmonary embolism have been reported so far, which is similar across other licensed COVID-19 vaccines.
The company said additional testing has and is being conducted by the company and the European health authorities and none of the re-tests have shown cause for concern. The monthly safety report will be made public on the EMA website in the following week, AstraZeneca said.
The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in collaboration with Oxford University, has been authorised for use in the European Union and many countries but not yet by U.S. regulators.
The company is preparing to file for U.S. emergency use authorisation and is expecting data from its U.S. Phase III trial to be available in the coming weeks.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

Health workers suspend strike, accuse FG of blackmail, bias

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA), have suspended their seven-day warning strike and directed their members to resume work on Monday, September 21. This came as the aggrieved unions accused the Federal Government of blackmail, bias and discrimination, by failing to meet its demand within the last seven […]
Health

World NTD Day: Africa says No to Neglected Tropical Diseases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Appolonia Adeyemi On the second ever World NTD Day, spearheaded by policy and advocacy action tank Speak Up Africa, high-level stakeholders, private and civil society organisations, artists and the media united to say No to Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs). First launched in 2020, World NTD Day, marked on January 30, was introduced to mark […]
Health

COVID-19: Commonwealth countries tasked on saving lives

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  Six months into COVID-19 pandemic, scientists have urged Nigeria and the rest of the CommonWe alth countries to prioritise saving of lives and use the opportunity to prepare for future global pandemic or outbreak.   The scientists also warned countries to stop the politicisation of COVID-19 pandemic and begin to reduce mortality and empower […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica