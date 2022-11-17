Health

AstraZeneca, partners act for equitable cancer care across Africa

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

…to screen, diagnose 1m people, train 10,000 professionals from 100 oncology centres

AstraZeneca and health partners has launched an initiative to transform outcomes for cancer patients across Africa. Announced on the margins of the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference 2022, COP27, under the patronage of the Egyptian Ministry of Health, ‘The Accelerating Change Together; Cancer Care in Africa (ACT;CCA)’ would provide a platform for partners to co-create cancer care solutions that close the gaps in existing patient care pathway, from diagnosis through to treatment and beyond. According to a joint statement from AstraZeneca and ACT Cancer Care Africa, over the next three years, ACT;CCA aims to drive screening and diagnostics covering one million people across cancer types, and to provide training for more than 10,000 healthcare professionals across 100 oncology centres.

The programme is led by a steering committee of doctors, oncology institutions and advocacy groups to guide policy intervention, share learnings across borders, and put cancer patients at the centre. Members will meet on a regular basis to drive progress on cancer initiatives. At the inaugural event, government representatives, leading clinical and health experts, patient advocates, and private sector representatives signed the ACT;CCA Coalition Declaration to reaffirm their joint commitment to advancing equitable cancer outcomes for all Africans. “While cancer treatment developments are moving quickly, equitable access to these innovations is not there for all.

Our ambition is to nurture the cancer care ecosystem in Africa, bringing together local stakeholders to co-create solutions and encourage long-term investment that leads to equitable cancer outcomes. We need joint action to reverse the alarming increase in Africa’s cancer burden, by addressing the unique barriers to cancer diagnosis and treatment, as well as building capacity that helps to make innovative care accessible to patients,” said Pelin Incesu, Area Vice President for the Middle East and Africa, AstraZeneca.

Over 700,000 deaths occurred due to cancer across the region in 2020; across Sub-Saharan Africa the current mortality rates are reaching 70 per cent in diagnosed cases. An estimated 2.1 million new cancer cases and 1.4 million deaths are expected annually by 2040 across the continent. Cancers of the breast and prostate are the among the top three most prevalent.

ACT;CCA focuses on driving impact in lung, breast and prostate cancer through capacity building, early screening and diagnosis and patient empowerment. It is the regional chapter of the global Accelerating Change Together (ACT) for Cancer Care,’ an AstraZeneca- led effort to revolutionise the way cancer is diagnosed and treated to drive improvements in patient outcomes. Dr. Mohsen Mokhtar, Professor of Clinical Oncology and Managing Director of Cairo University Cancer Center, President of Can-Survive-Egypt, said collaboration was key to improving cancer outcomes.

“Each country joining the coalition invests heavily in cancer care programmes. We understand that by working together to develop a network that stretches beyond borders, we can close the gaps across the patient care pathway and provide solutions that improve outcomes and transform the patient journey not only for our own citizens, but across the continent.”

Dr. Mary Nyangasi, Head of National Cancer Control Programme in Kenya, highlighted the disparity in care. “In some areas, the lack of disease awareness, limited diagnostic capabilities, and an absence of structured programmes for early detection and access to treatment mean that equitable cancer care is not there for all. ACT;CCA is about levelling the playing field and collaborating to transform patient outcomes.” Launch events are planned over the coming months in Algeria, Morocco and Kenya focused on local initiatives under the ACT;CCA umbrella.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Feminique Health

Woman gives birth to nine babies

Posted on Author Reporter

  A 25-year-old Malian woman has given birth to nine babies – two more than doctors had detected during scans. Halima Cisse gave birth to the nonuplets in Morocco. Mali’s government flew her there for specialist care, reports the BBC. The five girls and four boys were born by Caesarean section and were doing well, […]
Health

Bridging knowledge gap could tackle malnutrition

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In view of the malnutrition burden in the country, experts have advocated for foodbased approach as one of the most costeffective ways to curb the scourge. They noted that the approach to tackle malnutrition should begin with adequate nutrition in the first 1,000 days of life, adding that adequate diet during adolescence and conception period […]
Health

CPAN lauds FG for including community pharmacies as COVID-19 vaccination centres

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Clinical Pharmacists Association Of Nigeria (CPAN) has commended the Federal Government and the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) over the decision to include community pharmacies among vaccination centres for COVID-19 in Nigeria, as has been widely publicised in the news. This is contained in a statement by CPAN and signed by its National Chairman, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica