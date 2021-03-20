News Top Stories

AstraZeneca vaccine is the best so far –Ehanire

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said the Astra- Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine is the best in protecting Nigerians from getting infected with Coronavirus. Ehanire who spoke at the sensitisation meeting of Muslim scholars and Imams on COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Abuja, also said about 17 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine has so far been administered in over 70 countries across the six continents. He urged political and religious leaders to openly take the vaccine to boost the confidence of Nigerians on the safety of the vaccine.

He said: “There is a lot of misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccines but I want to assure you as has been confirmed by the European Medicine Agency and also by NAFDAC that the vaccine is safe. “Most of our leaders have taken the vaccine, our religious and traditional leaders have also endorsed this vaccine, there are also Embassies and Ambassadors that have come to us to ask for this vaccine because they cannot go back home to take it. “This vaccine has virtually passed all the quality test by the WHO and NAFDAC.

The two organizations have given the AstraZeneca vaccine a clean bill of health. “As far as government is concerned, AstraZeneca vaccine is the best so far, it is what we are using and it is working for us. The vaccine is being used in over 70 countries in six continent of the world and there is no side effect.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Umahi suspends large gathering in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday suspended large gathering in the state following the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. Briefing journalists in his office at new Government Gouse, Abakaliki, Umahi directed step up of testing on the disease. He said: “I am directing that we should step up our testing. Before the […]
News

Sterling One Foundation partners NNNGO to support non-profits

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Sterling One Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Network of NGOs (NNNGO).   The MoU would see both organisations collaborating to bring development to the doorstep of more Nigerians through crowdsourcing of funds for social development programmes. Giving.ng, the crowd funding platform set up by the Foundation, is at the […]
News Top Stories

NASS suspends recruitment of 774,000 Nigerians

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

…summons Labour Minister Senate dares Buhari to go to court The face-off between the legislative and executive arms of government over recruitment of 774,000 persons into the public works programme, took another dimension yesterday, as the National Assembly summarily ordered the suspension of the programme. The parliament has also summoned the Minister of Labour and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica