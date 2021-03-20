AstraZeneca vaccine is the best so far –Ehanire

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said the Astra- Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine is the best in protecting Nigerians from getting infected with Coronavirus. Ehanire who spoke at the sensitisation meeting of Muslim scholars and Imams on COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Abuja, also said about 17 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine has so far been administered in over 70 countries across the six continents. He urged political and religious leaders to openly take the vaccine to boost the confidence of Nigerians on the safety of the vaccine.

He said: “There is a lot of misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccines but I want to assure you as has been confirmed by the European Medicine Agency and also by NAFDAC that the vaccine is safe. “Most of our leaders have taken the vaccine, our religious and traditional leaders have also endorsed this vaccine, there are also Embassies and Ambassadors that have come to us to ask for this vaccine because they cannot go back home to take it. “This vaccine has virtually passed all the quality test by the WHO and NAFDAC.

The two organizations have given the AstraZeneca vaccine a clean bill of health. “As far as government is concerned, AstraZeneca vaccine is the best so far, it is what we are using and it is working for us. The vaccine is being used in over 70 countries in six continent of the world and there is no side effect.

Like this: Like Loading...