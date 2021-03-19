News

AstraZeneca vaccine safe, no adverse effect – Govs

Nigerian governors have declared that AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and with no adverse effect. The state chief executives, who were administered with the vaccine said: “So far the vaccines have not shown any signs of side-effects as is widely rumoured.”

The governors who met on Wednesday, were briefed by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) COVID-19 Technical Advisory Group (CTAG) led by Prof. Oyewale Tomori, on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine roll out across the states as well as the concerns on the safety of the vaccines. NGF Chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in a communiqué read at the end of the meeting, said CTAG recommended that Nigeria should continue to vaccinate all eligible persons with the AstraZeneca vaccine in line with the latest World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations, that; “available evidence, including findings from research in which some CTAG members are involved, shows that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe. “Governors reiterated their belief in the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccines and commit to continuously encourage uptake of the vaccines by all eligible persons in their states. “Governors also encourage the public to report any adverse events noticed following COVID-19 vaccinations.”

The meeting, according to Governor Fayemi, agreed to provide logistic and operational support to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) officials in their states to promote drug use prevention in the country. “Given the high correlation between drug use and insecurity in the country, the forum will push for a greater role for NDLEA in Nigeria’s security fight, especially as it relates to combating drug abuse and the illicit trafficking of drugs,” the governor stated. He added that the NGF promised to support a federal government-led cross-agency trade facilitation as a critical objective of the e-Customs programme coordinated through the National Trade Facilitation Roadmap.

This, Fayemi said, will enable Nigeria to be able to achieve the objectives of the e-Customs programme, which included enhanced user experience, and approximately 10 per cent growth in customs revenue to the tune of US$176 billion revenue target with a broader cross-agency scope of reform, including fulfilling its World Trade Organisation (WTO) trade facilitation agreement.

