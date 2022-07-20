AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine 73% more effective – Study

A new report from Thailand’s Chiang Mai University has found that AstraZeneca’s COVID- 19 Vaccine (ChAdOx1- S [Recombinant]) was effective at preventing COVID-19 infections due to Omicron when used as a fourth dose booster. The findings were published as a preprint in ‘Research Square’.

In the real-word evidence study, AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine showed vaccine effectiveness (VE) of 73 per cent (95 per cent Confidence Interval [CI] 48-89 per cent) against the highly transmissible Omicron variant when a fourth dose was given on top of any previous primary or booster vaccine. According to the study authors, these are the first known data assessing the effectiveness of a mixed (heterologous) four-dose COVID-19 vaccine schedule.

T he data showed that a fourth dose of any of the COVID-19 vaccines studied, including AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine, were 75 per cent effective in preventing Omicron infection (VE 75 per cent, 95 per cent CI 71-80 per cent). The VE of 73 per cent for AstraZeneca’s COVID- 19 Vaccine was similar to that seen with mRNA vaccines which showed VE of 71 per cent (VE 71 per cent, 95 per cent CI 59-79 per cent). VE was adjusted for age, gender, calendar time and preceding vaccine series type.

