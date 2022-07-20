News Top Stories

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine 73% more effective – Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

A new report from Thailand’s Chiang Mai University has found that AstraZeneca’s COVID- 19 Vaccine (ChAdOx1- S [Recombinant]) was effective at preventing COVID-19 infections due to Omicron when used as a fourth dose booster. The findings were published as a preprint in ‘Research Square’.

In the real-word evidence study, AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine showed vaccine effectiveness (VE) of 73 per cent (95 per cent Confidence Interval [CI] 48-89 per cent) against the highly transmissible Omicron variant when a fourth dose was given on top of any previous primary or booster vaccine. According to the study authors, these are the first known data assessing the effectiveness of a mixed (heterologous) four-dose COVID-19 vaccine schedule.

T he data showed that a fourth dose of any of the COVID-19 vaccines studied, including AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine, were 75 per cent effective in preventing Omicron infection (VE 75 per cent, 95 per cent CI 71-80 per cent). The VE of 73 per cent for AstraZeneca’s COVID- 19 Vaccine was similar to that seen with mRNA vaccines which showed VE of 71 per cent (VE 71 per cent, 95 per cent CI 59-79 per cent). VE was adjusted for age, gender, calendar time and preceding vaccine series type.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

LETTER TO SENATE: Lawyers write Ahmed Lawan, backs Lauretta Onochie’s INEC nomination

Posted on Author Our Reporters

*Posit ferocious, atrocious petitions to mislead Senate rooted neither in law nor equity In further effort to help the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to be rightly guided as it finally takes the bold step to screen and confirm the President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination, Lauretta Onochie, among others, as National Commissioner for Independent […]
News

Report: Army redeploys 1,546 senior officers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Nigerian Army may have redeployed at least 1, 546 senior officers, in a major routine exercise yet to be made official soon.   According to a report by Premium Times, 210 of the total number of officers affected were Generals. The report said that “the move also affects the campaign against Boko Haram terrorists […]
News

NSITF crisis: Board opens up on MD’s suspension

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

The brewing crisis between the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), took another dimension yesterday, as the NSITF board acknowledged receipt of a correspondence directing the suspension and investigation of some top management staff.   The Ministry last week noted that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the immediate, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica