ASUP begins 2-week strike May 16

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has directed its members to down tools starting from May 16. National President Anderson Ezeibe, who gave this directive yesterday in Abuja at the end of the union’s emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, urged the public to prevail on the government to attend to them within the 2 weeks to avoid an indefinite shutdown of the sector.

He said: “Our union suspended its industrial action declared on April 6, 2021, on of June 10, 2021, following the signing of a Memorandum of Action (MoA) with the government. The signed MoA contained a clear path to a sustainable resolution of the issues in dispute with timelines attached to each of the items in dispute.

“The suspension of the industrial action was for a period of 3 months and to | enable the government to conclude processes already initiated in the direction of fulfillment of the items in the MoA which are process led. “Nine months after the suspension of the industrial action and six months after the expiration of the three-month period of suspension, our union’s NEC met in its 102 meeting in Federal Polytechnic Mubi and after reviewing the report of the implementation of the MoA, resolved to issue a one-month ultimatum to the government effective April 4, 2022 to address the outstanding items in the MOA and other emergent issues or face the reality of another trade dispute with our Union.

“Our union’s ultimatum expired on May 4, 2022, and as is the norm, the NEC reconvened today (Wednesday) to review the response of the government to the ultimatum, particularly as it affects relevant agencies/ functionaries of government. “Within the period of the ultimatum, the union met with the National Board for Technical Education to review the grievances with a view to resolution. Another meeting fixed at the instance of the Minister of Education (after the 1 expiration of the ultimatum) failed to meet basic requirements for collective bargaining. “Our union stayed away from the meeting as it was not structured to address the issues in dispute. The Ministry of Labour and Employment only acknowledged receipt of the union’s ultimatum and made no attempts at conciliation.

“The status of the items in dispute as of today is captured below: no- release of the approved revitalization fund for the sector: Approved N15bn yet to be released 11 months after approval by the President. “Non-release of arrears of the new minimum wage: The owed 10 months arrears for the Polytechnics is yet to be released. The composite amount covering all Federal Tertiary Institutions to the approximate figure of N19Bn currently exists as an AIE in the Accountant General Office. “Following exhaustive deliberations, on the update as outlined above, the emergency meeting of the Union’s National Executive Council has resolved that members should withdraw their services in a two weeks industrial action with effect from Monday, 16th of May 2022.”

