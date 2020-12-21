ASUP demands release of withheld November Salary

…describes Ayade as insensitive, wicked

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has called on Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade to immediately release withheld November 2020 salary of its members in the state’s College of Health Technology, Calabar.

Condemning Ayade’s unilateral suspension of the salary structure CONPCASS/ CONTEDISS for its members, the union in solidarity with workers of the institution, urged the governor to rather dialogue with its representatives to resolve the issues in the best interest of industrial harmony in the college.

A statement by ASUP Zone D coordinator, Comrade Precious Nwakodo, made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, lamented that the state government’s resolve to threaten and attack leaders of the union for embarking on strike to press home their demands after several communications to the government on the issue was uncalled for.

The statement reads: “It has become imperative to bring to the notice of the public the unraveling the situation in the Cross River State College of Health Technology, Calabar. “The staff of the institution woke to a unilateral suspension of their legitimate salary structure CONPCASS/ CONTEDISS in November, 2019 which had been in implementation since 2018 in the state.

“This unilateral suspension negates the principles of collective bargaining and social dialogue, reducing the legitimate emoluments of the workers of the College.

After several communications spanning over one (1) year to the effect of a reversal to the appropriate salary structure without any response from the Cross River State Government, the workers deployed the globally recognized instrument of industrial action as a means of compelling the Government to do the needful. The industrial action commenced on November 30, 2020.

“The response of the state government has been the deployment of different levels of intimidation on the already traumatized staff, threats to the leaders of our Union in the College and seizure of the November salaries of the workers even after they had worked the entire month.

“This crude deployment of hunger as an instrument of engagement by Prof. Ben Ayade led Cross River State Government is unconventional, insensitive, primitive and wicked. This is at complete variance with the compassionate leader garb which Governor Ayade has led the unsuspecting public to believe

Like this: Like Loading...