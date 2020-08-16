ASUP drags Ikpeazu to human rights commission over 20 months salary

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), has dragged the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu to the Human Rights Commission in Abuja, over the 20 months salaries owed her members in Abia State Polytechnic, Aba.

The Union, in a letter addressed to the Executive Secretary of the commission dated August 5, 2020, stated that all teaching staff in the polytechnic were owed salaries from July 2018 to October, 2019; and from March 2020 till July 2020, despite several entreaties to the Management, Governing Council and the government of Abia State to pay the accrued salaries.

The letter, signed by ASUP’s National President, Comrade Anderson Ezeibe and sighted by newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, lamented the grave discomfort suffered by members of the Union in the last four months, following the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of access to any form of palliatives within the period.

ASUP urged the commission to compel the state government and the management of the polytechnic to without further delay pay the workers their entitlements, to avoid the situation degenerate any further as the members’ rights to adequate health care, shelter and food have been violated.

Like this: Like Loading...