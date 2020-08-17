ASUP drags Ikpeazu to rights commission over 20 months’ unpaid salary

The Academic Staff Union of Po l y t e c h n i c s (ASUP) has dragged Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu to Human Rights Commission Abuja over the 20 months’ unpaid salaries of its members in Abia State Polytechnic, Aba.

The Union in a letter addressed to Executive Secretary of the commission dated 5th August, 2020, stated that all teaching members of staff in the Polytechnic were being owed salaries from July 2018 to October, 2019; and March 2020 to July 2020 despite several entreaties to the management, Governing Council and the Government of Abia State to pay the accrued salaries.

The letter signed by ASUP’s national president, Comrade Anderson Ezeibe, lamented the grave discomfort suffered by members of the Union in the last four months following escalation of COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of access to any form of palliative within the period.

