ASUP hopeful of new negotiation with Ikpeazu over 22 months’ salary

National President, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Mr. Anderson Ezeibe, has said that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s renewed effort to discuss issues of Abia Polytechnic with the body had inspired hope for implementation of resolutions reached in the beleaguered matter. Ezeibe said although past committees set to resolve problems in the institution did not bring lasting solution to Abia Polytechnic’s challenges, the new effort had inspired hope among members. New Telegraph gathered that both academic and none-academic members of staff at the Abia State Polytechnic, Aba were being owed over 22 months’ salary arrears by the Ikpeazu-led administration.

He said: “As a trade Union, we are not unaware of what has been happening in Abia State Polytechnic; we are fully in the picture. “But one good thing is that there seems to be a renewed commitment on the part of the governor to depart from the current trend of not taking desired actions in the institution. “You know how this came about is that we took them to the Human Rights Commission, so this is some of the outcomes.

“We think that this mini conference which the governor will be its chairman, will give all the parties opportunity to very sincerely interrogate our roles in this crisis and proffer solutions collectively. “As an academic union, we should not stop at identifying challenges; we should also come to the table with models for resolution on a sustainable basis. “We believe the government is committed to its citizens’ welfare; I can say we don’t have a choice than to give the government the benefit of the doubt that it will do the needful and at the end, whatever we resolved, they will commit to implementation. “Irrespective of the amount of money you push into the system, as long as there are issues at the respective levels of governance, you may just be pouring water into a basket.

