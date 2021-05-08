News

ASUP president insists on strike till govt meets demands

The National President of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Mr. Anderson Ezeibe, yesterday assured that the union will continue its indefinite strike action until its demands are met by the federal government. Ezeibe stated this during an emergency congress meeting at the Federal Polytechnic Auchi as part of his visit to polytechnics in the country for sensitisation and to ascertain the level of compliance.

He stated that the strike has yielded some positive responses from the federal government by appointing and inaugurating Governing Councils for polytechnics across the country, setting up visitation panels, a reinstatement of some dismissed members. While the payment of N15 billion for infrastructure in polytechnics and allowances among others are still pending.

The president also expressed concern over the appointment of unqualified rectors for polytechnics, which is against the polytechnic’s act, adding that to qualify for the position of a rector such a person must be a chief lecturer, with at least a minimum of five years in any of the polytechnics. Ezeibe further denied the alleged that N20 billion was collectively owned by 19 polytechnics staff as tax liability, saying that such money has already been deducted through pay as you earn (PAYE) and paid to state internal revenue where they exist.

He vowed that the union would resist any attempt by the relevant authorities to deduct such money again from staff. On his part, the chairman of ASUP, Auchi Polytechnic Chapter, Mr. Lawani Jimoh, thanked the national president for coming to the polytechnic to reassure its members of the need for the corporation. He said that Auchi Polytechnic is committed to continuing with the strike until there is a directive from the national body.

