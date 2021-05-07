Education

ASUP President vows to continue nationwide strike

Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

The National President of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Mr. Anderson Ezeibe Friday insisted that the Union will continue it’s indefinite strike action until their demands are met by the Federal Government.
The ASUP President stated this during an emergency congress meeting at the Federal Polytechnic Auchi as part of his visit to polytechnics in the country for sensitization and to ascertain the level of compliance.
Ezeibe, who commended members of the polytechnics’ union for complying with the directive to embark on the nationwide strike action by ASUP, said that until all their demands are met by the government, the strike will continue.
He, however, stated that the strike has yielded some positive responses from the Federal Government with the appointment and inauguration of Governing Councils for polytechnics across the country, setting up visitation panels, a reinstatement of of some dismissed members.While,  payment of N15 billion  for infrastructures in polytechnics and allowances among others are still pending.
The President also expressed concern over the appointment of unqualified Rectors for polytechnics against the polytechnic’s act, adding that to qualify for the Rector, such a person must be a Chief Lecturer with at least a minimum of five years in any of the polytechnics.

