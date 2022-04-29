ASUP threatens to shut down polytechnics

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) yesterday threatened to shut down all polytechnics in the country if the Federal Government fails to meet up with its demands. The union said the strike became imperative following the expiration of the one month ultimatum given to the Federal Government.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of ASUP had at the end of the union’s 102 National Executive Council meeting in March, gave the one-month ultimatum. Arising from its emergency congress yesterday, ASUP Zonal C, at the Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic, Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, the union insisted that the Federal Government must meet up with its demands before the expiration of the one-month ultimatum. Addressing journalists, Zonal Coordinator, Yekini Asafe, said ASUP had suspended its 61-day industrial action on June 10, 2021, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government.

