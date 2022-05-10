ASUP to embark on strike over 2021 agreement

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) yesterday said it will embark on a nationwide strike from May 11 following the non-implementation of the Memorandum of Action (MoA) reached with the Federal Government in May, 2021. Zonal Coordinator of Zone D, which comprises South South and South East, Mr Precious Nwakodo, stated this at a press briefing yesterday in Auchi, Edo State. Nwakodo said the planned strike was hinged on the yet to be met demands among which are the non-release of the N15 billion Revitalisation Fund approved over a year ago for the sector to address infrastructural deficit as contained in the 2014 Needs Assessment Report.

