ASUP to embark on strike over 2021 agreement

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) yesterday said it will embark on a nationwide strike from May 11 following the non-implementation of the Memorandum of Action (MoA) reached with the Federal Government in May, 2021. Zonal Coordinator of Zone D, which comprises South South and South East, Mr Precious Nwakodo, stated this at a press briefing yesterday in Auchi, Edo State. Nwakodo said the planned strike was hinged on the yet to be met demands among which are the non-release of the N15 billion Revitalisation Fund approved over a year ago for the sector to address infrastructural deficit as contained in the 2014 Needs Assessment Report.
Related Articles
Insecurity: Gyang calls for restructuring of security agencies
Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Istifanus Gyang, who is representing Plateau North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has described the current structure of security and government in Nigeria as truly inadequate in addressing the security challenges across the nation. Gyang stated this in Jos during the launching of four books published by […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: Voters from 270 polling units may not vote in Niger
…‘IDPs may vote in camps’- INEC The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Niger State, on Monday revealed that eligible voters from 270 polling units have been completely displaced from their homes and may not be able to exercise their franchise in the next generation elections. The Head of Department, Operations, Mohammed Babatunde Yusuf, during […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Energy Transition: Wholesale execution could cause security challenges –Kyari
The Group Managing Direvtor, Nigerian National Petroleum Commission (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has warned that wholesale execution of energy transition without due regard to the peculiar socio-economic conditions of various countries, would cause dislocations that could exacerbate security challenges in developing nations. Kyari who spoke at the 17th All Nigerian Editors’ Conference in Abuja, noted […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)