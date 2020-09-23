ASUP to Ikpeazu: Pay 50% of 22 months’ unpaid salary

The National President of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has urged Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to clear 50 per cent of the 22 months’ salary arrears which was about N5 billion being owed Abia State Polytechnics’ workers.

Ezeibe, during interview with newsmen said that the union was pushing for a-half payment of the sum owed the institution at the ongoing conference on the Polytechnic.

He said: “We seek consensus views to defray what the government is owing because the government is owing the institution N2.7billion of unreleased subventions since 2015.

“And the staff are owed salaries put together hovering around N3 billion; so what it means is that a major reason salaries have not been paid is that government has not released subventions meant for the institution. “So we are asking that a lump sum of 50 percent be released to the institution and the remaining 50 per cent be spread across one year.

“However, there are consensus positions already and these include the fact that workers are owed 21 months’ salary arrears already. “Another thing is that the institution is going down with this kind of regime and that the frequent change in the management of the institution is not in the best interest of the institution.

“We also have a consensus view people should not be imported from outside to come and administer the institution. “And if you have four out of five Chief executives called to administer the institution in the last five year are from outside, what kind of institution is that?

