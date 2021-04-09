News

ASUP vows to continue on-going strike

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) yesterday vowed to continue with the on-going strike until the Federal Government accede to their demands. The union berated the government for not adequately funding the existing tertiary institutions in the country, but instead creating additional institutions that would further add more burdens on the government. Addressing journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Zonal Coordinator of the South-West Zone C of the union, Asafa Nureni, advised both the federal and state governments to shut down polytechnics in the country if they can no longer fund them. The press conference, which was held at the ASUP Secretariat, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta (MAPOLY), was attended by representatives of the 26 branches of the union in the zone.

The ASUP leadership vowed to continue with the industrial action both in the federal and state-owned polytechnics where members were being denied their rights. He said: “If the government is not ready to fund these polytechnics they should close them down. “The governments are just creating schools for fun and crippling what we called TETFUND in the institutions whereby you are just waiting for the federal government to build one structure or the other which is not acceptable to us. “In some state institutions, 65 years old retirement plans, the government is yet to implement and we fought for it to retain knowledge. “Don’t expect people that have worked for 25 years to retire at 60 without meeting new people. In the universities it is 70 years for professors, we don’t know why some states institutions cannot do this. On this note, the strike still continues until they do the needful.”

