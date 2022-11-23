Asuquo Ekpenyong gives N5million as Financial Support to 250 Students

Cross River South Senatorial District Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr Asuquo Ekpenyong through the Asuquo Ekpenyong Foundation (AEF) has awarded Financial Support to 250 Cross River South Students studying in Higher Learning Institutions across the State to assist them as the return back to school.

Asuquo Ekpenyong said investments in knowledge acquisition serves as the bedrock upon which nations grow and develop, he said the token is to assist students remain focused on their academic dreams.

Ekpenyong noted that the process was transparent, interested applicants were directed to a website, where they applied, the system algorithm then proceeded to select students based on LG, Gender and Tertiary Institutions to give it a fair balance. Shortlisted students were then invited for verification of their student status. The process was completely devoid of political influence or personal interest.

Speaking earlier, the Students Union Government President of UNICAL, Comrade Tyrone Bassey lauded the effort of Asuquo Ekpenyong and the Foundation awarding N20,000 each to 250 students, saying the multiplier effects of the back to school grant will be huge and will transcend the direct beneficiaries and their families.

According to him, good education and capacity building are the best investments to give to youths anywhere globally. I am in no doubt about your good intentions to become a student’s friendly Senator upon your victory in next year general Elections.

Comrade Raphael Okon the President of Southern Cross River State Students (SOCRISS) commended Asuquo Ekpenyong for his “great sacrifices” he has been making to give Cross River youths a bright future through his consistent investment in education and sustainable programs to Cross River youths.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke to newsmen expressed happiness over the gesture, saying the N20,000 given to each student meant a lot and would certainly assist their academic pursuits.

One of the beneficiaries, Ms Marvelous Asanye however, called on other individuals in the Senatorial District to emulate Asuquo Ekpenyong and give assistance/support to children from poor families to enable them obtain higher education qualification.

The Asuquo Ekpenyong Foundation in the past years have sponsored and facilitated several student and skills acquisition programs in the state such as the Basic Digital Literacy Skill Program, MSME Women Grant scheme, Social

Investment Program amongst many others.

