Asuquo tips Uche Eke for Olympics medal

Former technical representative on the board of Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria, Anthony Asuquo, has described the qualification of Uche Eke for the 2020 Olympics as the best thing to have happened to gymnastics in Nigeria. He added that Eke’s present form, if improved upon, will earn him a podium finish at the Games. Tony Asuquo who also doubles as president of foremost gymnastics club in Nigeria, Tony International Gymnastics club, while speaking to some journalists in Abuja a few days prior to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, said the ricocheting effects of Uche’s participation on the growth of the game can not be quantified.

“We are talking about Nigeria having an athlete not just an athlete but a gymnast representing the country at the Olympics with all these kids glue to their TV,” he said. “There is no better way to grow and to make them develop interest in the game than having a Nigerian athlete participating at the Games.

“Nigeria Olympic Committee President, Engr Habu Gumel, was the one who introduced Uche Eke to me when he came to Nigeria with his father and they were looking for a place to train and he later travelled with our team to South Africa where he won gold and later represented Nigeria at the All Africa Games and also won another Gold and a bronze medal.” On his chances of winning medal at the Games, he said: “He has a good chance, from some of the videos he sent to me of his training program in USA. “He is on 15 point grading and if he can attain 16 points then he has a good chance of winning a medal but you must not forget that Olympics is no mean feat and a lot of preparation goes into it, which also includes his diet which is very important at this stage.”

Like this: Like Loading...