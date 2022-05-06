ASURI suspends strike as FG, varsity workers resume talks

The Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions (ASURI) has suspended its indefinite strike over unresolved issues with the Federal Government. The union in a letter signed by its Secretary General, Theophilus Ndubuaku andaddressedtotheMinister of LabourandEmployment, Senator Chris Ngige, noted its decision was reached after reviewing government’s progress made so far to resolve the issues in dispute such as the appointment of two sub-committees on Retirementandpaymentof 53.7 CONRAISS arrears.

The letter sighted by journalists yesterday in Abuja, further expressed the hope that the Federal Government would not only resume the negotiation very promptly, but also honour and implement the agreement reached. The letter partly reads: “The Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions (ASURI), hereby writes to inform you of our decision to suspend, with immediate effect, our ongoing strike called to protest the following issues: “Refusal of the supervising ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to implement the Conditions of Service (CoS) of Federal Research Agencies, Institutions and Colleges (CoS 19) as approved by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) with effect from January 1, 2019.

