ASUS announces Vivobook Pro 14X OLED, 15X OLED, 16X OLED laptops

ASUS today announced three new high-performance creator laptops in the Vivobook Pro series for aspiring creators: the 14.5-inch Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7401), the 15.6-inch Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (K6501), and the 16-inch Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7601).

According to a press release, these feature-packed creator laptops feature high-performance components to ensure maximum performance, including up to a 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i9 H-series processor with up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, studio-grade NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 Ti graphics, and an ultrafast 2 TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD[i]. The new ASUS IceCool Pro and IceCool Plus cooling systems allow sustained peak CPU performance at up to a 140-watt thermal design power[ii] (TDP).

Specifically, Vivobook Pro 14X OLED features up to a 120 Hz 2.8K OLED HDR 16:10 display, while Vivobook Pro 15X OLED has up to a 120 Hz 2.8K OLED HDR 16:9 display. Vivobook Pro 16X is available with either a 120 Hz 3.2K OLED HDR 16:10 display or a 60 Hz 4K OLED HDR 16:10 display. These world-leading 600-nit[iii] NanoEdge slim-bezel displays are all PANTONE® Validated, VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black certified[iv], and have a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. For enhanced eye care, they also have TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue-light emissions.

Creator-focused features include the innovative ASUS DialPad and a full set of high-speed I/O ports[v] including 40 Gbps Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C®, full-function USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C®, USB 3.2 Gen 2 and/or Gen 1 Type-A, and HDMI® 2.1, along with an SD Express 7.0 microSD card reader and a 2.5 GbE LAN port. A fingerprint sensor on the power button and a physical webcam shield enhances security and privacy.

All three models have a Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos® audio system, with a smart amplifier for powerful, distortion-free sound. A three-microphone array incorporates ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology for enhanced conference calls. Crystal-clear video communications are enabled by the FHD webcam with ASUS 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR) technology, and the full-size ASUS ErgoSense keyboard ensures comfortable typing. For added hygiene on Vivobook Pro 15X OLED, ASUS Antibacterial Guard[vi] protects all frequently touched surfaces.

Whatever the creative need, the new high-performance Vivobook Pro 14X OLED, 15X OLED and 16X OLED deliver, excelling at everything from casual creation to serious 3D rendering. Every component is selected to provide the optimum performance for the task at hand.

Powered by up to the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i9 14-core processor, these creator laptops allow users to create, manipulate and switch between multiple projects seamlessly, ensuring every task is handled efficiently. The hybrid architecture CPU design is optimized for superior content-creation performance, making Vivobook Pro 14X OLED, Pro 15X OLED and Pro 16X OLED the perfect creative partners.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...