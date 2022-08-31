Business

ASUS introduces new Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Laptop  

 ASUS today announced  the groundbreaking Zenbook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702), stating that the world’s first 17.3-inch foldable OLED  laptop, which  will be priced from $3,499,  will roll out globally in Q4 2022.

According to a press statement,  to create the futuristic device, ASUS and Intel have developed industry-first solutions to advance innovation in the foldables category, including collaborations between domain experts and an ecosystem partnership.

The statement said: “Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is a response to users’ desires to achieve the ideal balance between mobility and productivity in their modern 24/7 lifestyles. ASUS engineers and designers worked seamlessly to create a device that delivers effortless efficiency with a modern minimalist design. It eliminates the need to compromise when working in different environments — in the office, at home, while traveling or when relaxing — by elegantly incorporating two screen sizes and multiple usage modes into one highly portable device.”

It also said that despite its versatility and large screen size, the device weighs just 1.5 kg without the keyboard, or 1.8 kg with it.

In addition, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED includes several smart AI-powered features, including user-presence detection using an HD IR camera; an integrated color sensor for automatic adjustment of screen brightness and color temperature; and a 5 MP AI webcam with ASUS 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR) technology for clearer video calls.

The device also comes with a full-size ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad that massively increases its versatility, allowing use in Desktop mode, Laptop mode (with Bluetooth keyboard), Laptop mode (with virtual keyboard), Tablet mode, Reader mode or Extended mode. In each mode, the easy-to-use window management tools — such as Mode Switcher — in the ScreenXpert 3 app allow multiple split-display configurations and flexible app layouts for enhanced productivity.

 

In Desktop mode, the unfolded 17.3-inch screen — propped up in landscape orientation using the built-in faux leather kickstand — can be used with the ErgoSense keyboard and touchpad attached wirelessly to create a powerful large-screen PC for easy productivity.

 

For Laptop mode (with Bluetooth keyboard) when on the go, the keyboard attaches magnetically when placed on the lower half of the folded display. Alternatively, in Laptop mode (with virtual keyboard) the lower display can be turned into a virtual on-screen keyboard.

 

Tablet mode allows users to exploit the full touch capabilities of the fully opened 17.3-inch touchscreen, while Reader mode — with the hinge aligned vertically — turns Zenbook 17 Fold OLED into the perfect reading device.

 

“Zenbook 17 Fold OLED has been tested to meet the ultra-demanding MIL-STD-810H US military standard for reliability and durability. The precision-engineered 180° hinge is also torture-tested, undergoing over 30,000 open-and-close cycles to ensure maximum reliability for total peace of mind. To put this in context, if a user opens and closes the laptop six times per day, this represents a lifespan of over nine years. The stepless hinge is built to firmly hold the upper screen at any angle, making it perfect when used as an ultraportable 12.5-inch laptop, or for single-handed use in reader mode.

 “For the perfect user experience, Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop includes a Bluetooth version of our new ErgoSense keyboard and touchpad. The keyboard has a full-size 19.05 mm key pitch and a long 1.4 mm key travel. It’s our best laptop keyboard ever, offering improved typing accuracy and comfort. The mechanical keys also have a slight 0.2-millimeter dish on the key caps for a better typing feel. The keyboard can connect to two Bluetooth-enabled devices , switching between them via a dedicated button. The keyboard includes a large ErgoSense touchpad that has a new silky-smooth surface for easy navigation, protected by a durable anti-fingerprint coating,” the statement said.

 

