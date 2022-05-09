News

ASUS launches Zenbook Pro 16X OLED laptop

ASUS yesterday launched its Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602), a no-compromise creator laptop with a wealth of innovative design features, and a brand-new all-metal design featuring the innovative Active Aerodynamic System Ultra (AAS Ultra) for maximum performance.

According to a press release: “Powered by 12th Generation Intel® Core™ processors and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 GPU Zenbook Pro 16X OLED delivers extreme mobile performance and is full of innovations to help maximize productivity on the go. The AAS Ultra mechanism automatically raises and tilts the keyboard to ensure a comfortable typing angle, and enhances overall system cooling by allowing more hot air to dissipate.

“Other innovative and upgraded features include the all-new White-RGB intelligent lighting system that enables smart interactivity features, ASUS Dial, and an enlarged touchpad with haptic feedback for click-anywhere convenience.

“Zenbook Pro 16X OLED redefines what a creator laptop should be and helps elevate creativity to the next level.”

The statement further said that: “Zenbook Pro 16X OLED features several productivity-enhancing innovations. The all-new, precision engineered AAS Ultra mechanism tilts up the keyboard by 7° when Zenbook Pro 16X OLED is opened. This positions it at the perfect angle for comfortable typing. It raises the keyboard by 14.5 mm, which enhances cooling by allowing 30% more airflow than the previous generation. This in turn helps reduce the laptop’s surface temperature by up to 7°C, increasing both comfort and CPU performance. And finally, the tilting mechanism directs the sound from the dual tweeters to create a better stereo image for enhanced listening pleasure.

“Zenbook Pro 16X also presents new ways to work with the updated ASUS Dial, an intuitive physical rotary controller that gives instant and precise fingertip control over parameters in leading creative apps. It’s now just 3.2 mm thin and is glass-covered for ultra-smooth operation. This makes it easy to change brush size, enhance saturation, adjust layer opacity, or rapidly undo actions. ASUS Dial also allows the user to control screen brightness and volume, or vertical scroll to smooth creative workflows. It works seamlessly with Adobe® Photoshop®, Premiere® Pro, Lightroom® Classic, After Effects® and Illustrator®. ASUS Dial is also fully customizable via ProArt Creator Hub, so its functions can be defined for use in any other apps”

The statement said that to further enhance efficiency and creativity, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED is equipped with a new and enlarged touchpad with haptic feedback. Using linear resonant actuator (LRA) technology for the most precise haptic feedback, this 150 x 90 mm touchpad — 84% larger than the previous generation — also has pressure sensors underneath the surface, so it’s ready to respond to and interpret any tap, anywhere on the touchpad.

 

