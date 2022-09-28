News

ASUS unveils new laptop, notebook brands

A multinational computer and electronics company, ASUS, has launched its latest notebooks – Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3402), Zenbook 17-Fold (UX9702) into the Nigerian market. The company said the new gadgets come with innovative technology with global standard qualities that make then unique. Speaking at a media gathering in Lagos, ASUS Country Manager for English Speaking Africa, Simplice Zaongo, said the products, which will be available in Nigerian markets as from October, this year, are affordable for the Nigerian customers. He informed that the products are in different categories based on their performances and budget of the customers. Speaking on the incredible journey with worldwide achievements, he hinted that ASUS has earned a total of 57,156 awards from some of the world’s most prestigious international organizations and media groups.

 

