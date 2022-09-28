ASUS unveils new laptop, notebook brands

A multinational computer and electronics company, ASUS, has launched its latest notebooks – Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3402), Zenbook 17-Fold (UX9702) into the Nigerian market. The company said the new gadgets come with innovative technology with global standard qualities that make then unique. Speaking at a media gathering in Lagos, ASUS Country Manager for English Speaking Africa, Simplice Zaongo, said the products, which will be available in Nigerian markets as from October, this year, are affordable for the Nigerian customers. He informed that the products are in different categories based on their performances and budget of the customers. Speaking on the incredible journey with worldwide achievements, he hinted that ASUS has earned a total of 57,156 awards from some of the world’s most prestigious international organizations and media groups.
Related Articles
PDP seeks Chinese help for youth devt.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is seeking the assistance of the Chinese government in skill development of Nigerian youths. PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who spoke Friday when he received the new Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria Mr. Cui Jianchun to the party’s headquarters, said Nigeria is looking forward to attaining the same technological development […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Liz Truss wins Conservative Party leadership, to become next UK PM
United Kingdom Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, was yesterday named leader of the governing Conservative Party and next Prime Minister (PM). This was announced by Graham Brady, returning officer of the 1922 committee of conservative backbench MPs. Truss won after a closely- contested race with Rishi Sunak, former UK chancellor, reports the BBC. “I declare […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Canada’s Trudeau predicts ‘tough winter,’ deaths top 10,000
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday predicted a “tough winter” in the face of a second wave of COVID-19 infections engulfing much of the country, and called it a horrific national tragedy as deaths topped the 10,000 mark. Canada’s case numbers have been rising, triggering new restrictions on public gatherings and indoor activities […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)