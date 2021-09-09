Business

ASUS unveils ProArt Studiobook, others for creators

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Device maker, ASUS, has launched its full range of ProArt Studiobook, Zenbook Pro and Vivobook Pro creator laptops, an advanced ecosystem of laptops that delivers performance and features suitable for any level of creator, from professional to hobbyist. According to the company, the ProArt Studiobook laptops fulfil the extreme performance and stability needs of professional creators, who are leaders and innovators in their respective creative industries, whether they work with audiovisual content, engineering, or science.

ASUS added that the innovative and stylish ZenBook Pro is aimed at highly mobile advanced creators, who appreciate the latest performanceenhancing technologies. “The ASUS creator laptop lineup features superb 4K OLED HDR displays across the entire range, with 16:10 aspectratio versions that offer a larger visual workspace.

They include the world’s first VESA Display- HDR™ 600 True Black certified laptop displays, and are factorycalibrated for colour accuracy to meet PANTONE® Validated standards, with additional ASUS-first Calman Verified certification for ProArt Studiobook models.

A cinema-grade 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut delivers ultra-vivid colours, and for maximum eye protection during long creative sessions, the displays are also TÜV certified for eye care, it added. According to ASUS, “the design of traditional laptops can introduce big pain points for creators, so we have studied their real-world needs and work practices to introduce novel features that genuinely benefit the creative process.” Zenbook Pro 15 OLED and Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED users can enjoy advanced creative control with ASUS ScreenPad or the full-width 4K ScreenPad Plus, unique secondary touchscreens that make creative workflows and multitasking are more efficient.

The ScreenXpert 2 software features customizable virtual controls — including a dial, buttons and sliders — in the new ASUS Control Panel app on ScreenPad Plus models, making it easy to adjust parameters in popular Adobe creative apps. ProArt Studiobook and Studiobook Pro take this concept to the next level with the innovative ASUS Dial, the first-ever physical rotary creative control on a laptop.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Nami: Stamp Duty on tenancy not an excuse to increase rents

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Executive Chairman of FIRS, Muhammad Nami, in a recent telephone interview with NigeriaInfo (95.1FM), said without revenue from taxes, government would be unable to fund programmes and activities, while also clarifying the agency’s position on Stamp Duty. Excerpts:   How has your time on the job been since assumption of office?   Well, so […]
Business

Naira extends decline at parallel market

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The naira extended its losses against the dollar at the parallel market yesterday, closing at N532/$1 compared with N530 per dollar on Friday, according to data obtained from abokiFX.com (a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos).   The naira also fell against the Pound Sterling and the Euro yesterday closing at N723/£ and […]
Business

Assessing property’s worth for Land Use Charge

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi reports

Some stakeholders are calling on the Lagos State Government to employ appropriate property valuation formula for the determination of Land Use Charge in the state. Dayo Ayeyemi reports   It is no longer news that the Lagos State Government has review the 2018 Land Use Charge (LUC).   However, there is need for appropriate valuation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica