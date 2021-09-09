ASUS unveils ProArt Studiobook, others for creators

Device maker, ASUS, has launched its full range of ProArt Studiobook, Zenbook Pro and Vivobook Pro creator laptops, an advanced ecosystem of laptops that delivers performance and features suitable for any level of creator, from professional to hobbyist. According to the company, the ProArt Studiobook laptops fulfil the extreme performance and stability needs of professional creators, who are leaders and innovators in their respective creative industries, whether they work with audiovisual content, engineering, or science.

ASUS added that the innovative and stylish ZenBook Pro is aimed at highly mobile advanced creators, who appreciate the latest performanceenhancing technologies. “The ASUS creator laptop lineup features superb 4K OLED HDR displays across the entire range, with 16:10 aspectratio versions that offer a larger visual workspace.

They include the world’s first VESA Display- HDR™ 600 True Black certified laptop displays, and are factorycalibrated for colour accuracy to meet PANTONE® Validated standards, with additional ASUS-first Calman Verified certification for ProArt Studiobook models.

A cinema-grade 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut delivers ultra-vivid colours, and for maximum eye protection during long creative sessions, the displays are also TÜV certified for eye care, it added. According to ASUS, “the design of traditional laptops can introduce big pain points for creators, so we have studied their real-world needs and work practices to introduce novel features that genuinely benefit the creative process.” Zenbook Pro 15 OLED and Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED users can enjoy advanced creative control with ASUS ScreenPad or the full-width 4K ScreenPad Plus, unique secondary touchscreens that make creative workflows and multitasking are more efficient.

The ScreenXpert 2 software features customizable virtual controls — including a dial, buttons and sliders — in the new ASUS Control Panel app on ScreenPad Plus models, making it easy to adjust parameters in popular Adobe creative apps. ProArt Studiobook and Studiobook Pro take this concept to the next level with the innovative ASUS Dial, the first-ever physical rotary creative control on a laptop.

