ASUS unveils ZenBook Duo 14 for Nigerian market

Leading computer hardware company, ASUS, has launched its latest ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482) into the Nigerian market. According to the company, the gives users the power to do more, with top-notch performance, extreme portability, unique style, and productivity. Going with the dual-display flow, ASUS introduced the Zen- Book Duo 14 with an improved dual-screen experience, better design, improved software, and Intel 11th Gen muscle. “The laptop features a 14” screen size display and a 12.6” ScreenPad Plus, a secondary display that sits just above the keyboard looks much better, versatile and substantive, particularly for content creators.

It delivers two screens for productivity in a sub-15-inch form factor, the company said in a statement. “Weighing only 1.6kg and being 16.9mm slim, the ZenBook Duo 14 comes in two series. The UX482EA and the UX482EG. The UX482EA has an Intel Evo variant of up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor 2.8 GHz (up to 4.7 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology) with multiple cores and paired with 16GB RAM (expandable to 32GB). “It has ultrafast storage of up to a 1TB PCIe 3.0 SSD and features ASUS Intelligent Performance Technology (AIPT) to boost the performance of up to 40 per cent compared to a similar standard laptop.

The ZenBook Duo 14 UX482EG, on the other hand, will come with an NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU. It also has AIPT mode, which when switched to Performance mode will boost GPU performance by up to 20 per cent, versus standard mode due to a TGP boost,” ASUS explained. To help creators accelerate workflows with the ScreenPad Plus, ASUS said it has added a new Control Panel app to the ScreenXpert User Interface (UI). This function currently supports Adobe Premiere, After Effects, Photoshop, and Lightroom Classic.

Our Reporters

