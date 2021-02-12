ASUSS can’t be registered as trade union, NUT insists

The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) yesterday maintained that a breakaway faction of the union, the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), cannot be registered given the laws governing the registration of trade unions in the country.

This came as the union accusedsomestategovernorsof sponsoring ASUSS in order to create a factional crisis to enable them shy away from paying teachers their salaries. Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, NUT President, Dr. Nasir Idris, in a text titled; ‘NUT vs ASUSS: Putting the Record Straight,’ noted that the laws of the country did not allow a break away in a profession with an existing trade union. It will be recalled that a group of secondary school teachers led by one Samuel Omaji, had claimed to have obtained a court’s judgment to unionise secondary school teachers in the country.

But Idris, who was represented by the Deputy National President of NUT, Kelvin Nwankwo, saidASUSSclaimof beinggranted powerstooperate as a trade union by the Supreme Courtrulingof 15January2021, was not only strange, but false andunfounded.

