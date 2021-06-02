ASUU, AAU, Ekpoma suspends strike action

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma chapter yesterday announced the suspension of its 66-dayold strike action over unpaid salaries for several months and more than one year of unpaid check-off dues and other sundry deductions from their salaries.

The university’s chapter of ASUU began a strike action on March 25, to press for the payment of unpaid wages/emoluments, check-off dues and other sundry deductions from the salaries of staff in the institution. ASUU in a statement signed by Dr Monday Igbafen and Dr Anthony Coker-Aizebojie, ASUU, AAU chairman and secretary respectively, and made available to newsmen in Benin City, said: “The suspension of the strike action was as a result of a Memorandum of Action (MoA) between the university administration and the union after several engagements at its meeting of Monday, May 31, where the MoA was received and discussed.

The congress of the university’s ASUU resolved to accept the said MoA and subsequently suspended its strike action, effective May 31, 2021. It said: “Consequent upon the above, the union directed its members to return to work without further delay. The union gave the details of MoA to include; that the government will meet its obligation of paying the first tranche of the outstanding emoluments to the staff of the university within the week. “The first tranche constitutes a minimum of two months full (gross) salaries (January and February, 2021) as well as two months of outstanding check-off dues and other sundry deductions (April and May, 2020). That the first tranche be paid in the first week of June, 2021. “The remaining emolument (salaries, check-off dues and other sundry deductions) shall be paid on or before June 30, 2021.

