News

ASUU, AAU, Ekpoma suspends strike action

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma chapter yesterday announced the suspension of its 66-dayold strike action over unpaid salaries for several months and more than one year of unpaid check-off dues and other sundry deductions from their salaries.

The university’s chapter of ASUU began a strike action on March 25, to press for the payment of unpaid wages/emoluments, check-off dues and other sundry deductions from the salaries of staff in the institution. ASUU in a statement signed by Dr Monday Igbafen and Dr Anthony Coker-Aizebojie, ASUU, AAU chairman and secretary respectively, and made available to newsmen in Benin City, said: “The suspension of the strike action was as a result of a Memorandum of Action (MoA) between the university administration and the union after several engagements at its meeting of Monday, May 31, where the MoA was received and discussed.

The congress of the university’s ASUU resolved to accept the said MoA and subsequently suspended its strike action, effective May 31, 2021. It said: “Consequent upon the above, the union directed its members to return to work without further delay. The union gave the details of MoA to include; that the government will meet its obligation of paying the first tranche of the outstanding emoluments to the staff of the university within the week. “The first tranche constitutes a minimum of two months full (gross) salaries (January and February, 2021) as well as two months of outstanding check-off dues and other sundry deductions (April and May, 2020). That the first tranche be paid in the first week of June, 2021. “The remaining emolument (salaries, check-off dues and other sundry deductions) shall be paid on or before June 30, 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

British envoy to Ohanaeze: Nigeria owes Ndigbo justice, equity

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday lamented that Ndigbo have continued to face stone walls in efforts to seek genuine integration, equity and justice despite being the most nationalistic group in Nigeria. The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador George Obiozor disclosed this while receiving the British Deputy High Commissioner in Nigeria, Mr. […]
News

DNA testing can predict throat cancer

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) said throat cancer could be predicted up to eight years beforeitappearsgoing byagenetic test developed by scientists. The result of the new study was published in the ‘Nature Medicine’ journal. When abnormal cells emerge where the oesophagus meets the stomach – in a condition called Barrett’s oesophagus – and turn […]
News

7 Victorya Hubicki quotes that will help you crush it

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Social media is a tough world, so good mentors or even following authority figures can help you be successful. There is no shortage of informational sources out there, and you can easily do your homework on someone to determine how legitimate they are. “One of the most important steps you can take is to take […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica