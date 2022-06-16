News

ASUU-AAU takes Edo govt to court over ban

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma chapter, yesterday dragged the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki before the National Industrial Court in Benin, Edo State over the suspension of all staff unions’ activities across all state-owned tertiary institutions, including ASUU. It will be recalled that Governor Obaseki had on June 5, suspended trade unions in state-owned tertiary institutions. The unions include the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Non- Academic Staff of Union (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Non-Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, and all other allied staff unions. The legal tussle by ASUU cameoneweekafter theSecretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Osarodion Ogie announced the state government’s decision after the State ExecutiveCouncil(SEC) meeting in Benin, where he directed that “the management of theinstitutionstoimplementa no-work-no-paypolicy, declare vacantly and advertise the position of any staff that refuses to resume work in line with this directive.”

 

Our Reporters

