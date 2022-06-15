ASUU-AAU takes Edo govt to court over ban

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma Chapter, Wednesday dragged the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki before the National Industrial Court in Benin City, Edo State over the suspension of all union activities across state-owned tertiary institutions.

Recall that Obaseki had on June 5, 2022 suspended trade unions in state-owned tertiary institutions.

These include: the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Non-Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, and all allied Unions.

The legal tussle by ASUU comes one week after the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Osarodion Ogie announced the government’s decision after the State Executive Council meeting in Benin City where he directed “the management of the institution to implement a no-work-no-pay policy, declare vacantly and advertise the position of any staff that refuses to resume work in line with this directive”.

The Edo State Government and Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Edo State Government are defendants that were joined in the suit marked, NICN/BEN/40/2022, and filed by Kingsley Obamogie Esq on behalf of the Claimants: Dr. Cyril Onogholose, Chairman, and Dr. William Odion, Assistant Secretary

The Claimants are asking the court to determine: “Whether upon the correct interpretation and construction of Section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and 35(3) of the Trade Union Act., Cap. T14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, the Defendants are not bereft of the power to suspend or prohibit trade union activities of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma.”

The Claimant’s reliefs before the National Industrial Court Benin Division are anchored on four grounds.

