ASUU, AAU to Edo Govt: You’ve no power to ban

The Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) AAU, Ekpoma chapter, Cyril Onogbosele, has said the state government has no power to ban it’s activities because the union didn’t registered with the state government. Reacting to the press statement by the government yesterday, he said: “We have seen the release banning the activities of union in the state institution including ASSU. Onogbosele said: “ASSU is a legal trade union and we have right of association’s activities in the eye of the law, so on what bases is he banning union activities because student protested because the union is on strike.” He said the union was on strike and that the school management was duly notified on the strike over the 17 months salary owed the union. So is he saying, we don’t have the right to say pay us and go on strike, what is illegal in the activity that we have carried out. Is strike not recognise by law using to pressurise employer to address the issues?” he said.

