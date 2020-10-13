ASUU adamant on IPPIS enrolment, strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has reiterated its opposition to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), a common platform recently introduced by the Federal Government for all employees on its payroll.

The body of academics said it would rather enrol its members on an alternative platform called the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) which was developed locally and has proven to be transparent and reliable.

President of ASUU, Prof. Abiodun Ogunyemi, who disclosed this yesterday after a closed-door meeting with the leadership of the Senate, also said that university lecturers would not return to the classrooms until all the outstanding issues that led to the current industrial action were resolved and previous agreements respected by all parties.

Ogunyemi said he and other members of ASUU were at the meeting to intimate the lawmakers on their position and showcase the alternative solution to IPPIS. “We call it the UTAS and today, we have presented it to the Senate. The Senate President commended it and I believe they are going to provide the platform for us to present it to other stakeholders.

“We have never shifted from our position on IPPIS. So on UTAS we stand because it is homegrown; IPPIS is foreign. We are talking about local content and we have shown that we are inventors, we are creators of softwares and we are also capable of doing what our colleagues are doing in other parts of the world.

“Nigerian scholars are not inferior. So, why should we be patronising foreigners for what we can do in Nigeria?” Ogunyemi asked. Before the meeting went into an executive session, Ogunyemi had narrated how the Federal Government took the ASUU by surprise on the IPPIS issue.

He recalled that while the union was engaging the government on several issues in 2015, the government had proposed the idea of a centralised payroll system, but ASUU kicked against it and proposed an alternative. According to him, both parties agreed to work together to explore a common position, but the government reneged on the pact.

“We were going to reach an agreement with government, but suddenly government did not turn up. We said we will bring three members and government will bring three members and we will work together. But for five years, we did not hear from government until they came back five years later to say it is IPPIS or no salary.

“But the problem is that we have outstanding issues from the memorandum of action government signed with us on 7th February 2019. We are also here to solicit your support on the need for government to urgently address the outstanding issue concerning our demands,” he said.

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, said the purpose of the meeting with ASUU was to explore how the Senate and, indeed, the National Assembly could intervene in resolving the issues that are still lingering.

Lawan decried the continued closure of the universities and lamented that Nigerian children studying in these institutions were the main victims of the prolonged strike. He urged the government and ASUU to find a common ground and allow the universities to open and resume academic activities.

“We cannot afford as a country to continue to have this kind of crisis. This may explain why those that can afford will normally go out of the country even to West African countries like Ghana to receive university education. I believe our universities can be better, but they are better than most of these universities that our children go to in other African countries.

“The idea is to find out how we can resolve the outstanding issues and it is supposed to be give and take. Government cannot have all its way and I believe ASUU should not expect to get everything it has asked for.

Our situation today is something that everyone knows what it is. It is a very stressful economic situation. But ASUU that I know is prepared to meet government halfway somehow because I am sure we have joint determination to resolve these issues,” he said.

Apparently uncomfortable with the culture of the Federal Government reneging on agreements with trade unions, Ahmad said agreements once signed must be binding on all parties. “When we sign agreements, we must do so with full intention of implementing them. And when we negotiate, we must negotiate in such a manner that the final product will be implementable.

This is to say that we have to accommodate each other with government doing what it is supposed to do and ASUU, being the body of our lecturers; it stands to protect its members.

But everybody else in the country must ensure that our universities remain open and functioning because it does not do anybody any good when the universities are shut. In fact, we just simply retrogress or at worst stagnate. We should work together to be able to find an accommodation,” he said.

Ahmad observed that there might be need to review the 2009 agreement between ASUU and the government because a lot of things had happened over these years. He urged both parties to approach the issues with open minds and ensure that the review of the agreement took into consideration the current realities in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...