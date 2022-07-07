ASUU Ban: You’ve no power to proscribe union activities, Osodeke tells Obaseki

The National President of the Academy Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Osodeke Emmanuel, yesterday said Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has no constitutional right to proscribe union activities in the state-owned university, Ambrose Alli University. He spoke when he led other national delegates of the union in a solidarity protest to Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, over their unpaid salaries and other sundry issues. “The governor did not establish the union; therefore, he doesn’t have the right or the pow-er to ban the union. He doesn’t have that right.

“It is not within his jurisdiction. It is in exclusive list. So, ASUU is a properly registered union to operate anywhere in this country. He has no right, he is just making noise and it will not work,” he said. Corroborating the national president, the immediate past president, Prof. Biodun Opeyemi, said the union needed to rise up against the action of the governor for proscribing union activities in the university in order to deter other state governors from doing the same.

