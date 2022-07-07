News Top Stories

ASUU Ban: You’ve no power to proscribe union activities, Osodeke tells Obaseki

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The National President of the Academy Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Osodeke Emmanuel, yesterday said Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has no constitutional right to proscribe union activities in the state-owned university, Ambrose Alli University. He spoke when he led other national delegates of the union in a solidarity protest to Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, over their unpaid salaries and other sundry issues. “The governor did not establish the union; therefore, he doesn’t have the right or the pow-er to ban the union. He doesn’t have that right.

“It is not within his jurisdiction. It is in exclusive list. So, ASUU is a properly registered union to operate anywhere in this country. He has no right, he is just making noise and it will not work,” he said. Corroborating the national president, the immediate past president, Prof. Biodun Opeyemi, said the union needed to rise up against the action of the governor for proscribing union activities in the university in order to deter other state governors from doing the same.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

We’ll ensure all structures in Bauchi’re captured in next census – Commissioner

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu

The National Population Commission (NPC) yesterday said that it would ensure that all structures in Bauchi Local Government Area of Bauchi State are captured before the conduct of the next population and housing census. NPC Federal Commissioner in Bauchi State, Ibrahim Darazo, stated this during an advocacy visit to the Chairman of Bauchi Local Government, […]
News

Buhari swears-in 6 INEC Commissioners

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday administered oath of office to the six newly appointed national commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commissioners (INEC). The brief ceremony which took place at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja, was witnessed by the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila […]
News

COVID-19 exposed rot in Nigerian health system –MDCAN

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The President, Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Prof. Ken Ozoilo, says COVID- 19 has exposed the rot in the Nigerian health care system. Ozoilo, who spoke in an interview with New Telegraph, said although the problem in the health sector had lingered for years, it is not beyond redemption. According to him, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica