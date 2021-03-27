News

ASUU berates CONUA over opposition to planned strike in AAU, Ekpoma

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma chapter yesterday berated the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) over its opposition to ASUU strike that commenced on Thursday The Chairman of ASUU Dr Monday Igbafen, in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin City urged the general public to disregard Congress of University Academics, (CONUA) Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma chapter that earlier distance itself from the strike. He said the strike become necessary due to the failure of the state government to fulfill its obligations to the members of the union of the institution.

‘‘As we are verily aware, the current strike is occasioned by the failure of the university’s administration and by extension, the Edo State government, to meaningfully address matters of habitual non-payment of salaries, check-off dues and other sundry deductions in the University.

“These financial entitle-ments when put together are running into billions of naira at the time of the commencement of this strike. For the avoidance of doubt, members have not been paid salaries for four months while check-off dues and other sundry deductions have not been paid to staff unions, welfare associations and cooperative societies in the university for close to a year. “Members are not unaware that we were forced to embark on this strike, considering our painstaking efforts, including several letters to and meetings with the university’s administration and governing council to avoid the ongoing strike without success.

“In particular, the union recalls with sadness the hitherto non-response to the union’s memos seeking audience with the governor of Edo State and visitor to the university, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, over the salary palaver and other critical issues of governance in the university.’’ The ASUU chairman urged the members to stick to the directive from the union and should not give in to intimidation and misinformation from any quarter especially the one being peddled by CONUA. “Members are further reminded that the only directives valid for ASUU members during this current strike are those issued by the union’s appropriate organs (EXCO/Strike Coordinating Committee). Reacting, chairman, CONUA, AAU chapter, Dr. Hanson Iyawe, said that Dr. Monday Igbafe should wait patiently for the outcome of the white paper and also consider the pains of the Nigerian students who have been at home for a very long time because of COVID-19 lock down to renege on the strike.

Our Reporters

